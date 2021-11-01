Search

01/11/2021

Longford woman fined for illegal dumping

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A single Longford mother has been convicted and fined of illegally dumping for the third time.

Pearl Power, Shroid, Dublin Road, Longford, was found guilty at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court by Judge John Brennan.

Pearl Power, Shroid, Dublin Road, Longford was not present in court last Tuesday to hear details of a case which was taken against her by Longford County Council.

Senior executive officer Bernard Shea gave evidence of how the local authority received a complaint of alleged rubbish having been found discarded at Cooleeney, Longford on September 5, 2018.

Mr Shea said upon arrival a number of bags of domestic household waste were found dumped in a drain.

The court heard Ms Power had two previous convictions for similar type offences, coming in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Judge Brennan convicted and fined Ms Power €300 and awarded costs of €500 against her.

