Search

31/10/2021

Ballymahon man fined after knocking cyclist over

Ballymahon man fined after knocking cyclist over

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man has been fined €300 and found guilty of careless driving after knocking down and injuring a cyclist with a quad bike.

Thomas Toth, 45 Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford, pleaded guilty at last week's District Court sitting following an incident at Carcool, Newtowncashel, Co Longford on August 15, 2020.

The court heard gardaí were called to the scene of a road traffic accident at around 6pm where they came across a cyclist who had allegedly injured his shoulder after being knocked off his bike.

After finding five people at the scene and encountering initial difficulties in ascertaining who might have been responsible, Judge John Brennan was told Mr Toth made admissions to Garda Kevin Corcoarn that he had been in control of the quad at the time.

In defence, Mr Toth's solicitor said his client, a Hungarian national, had only driven the vehicle a “short distance” on the road when the collision occurred.

It was also revealed civil proceedings had been enacted in the aftermath of the incident.

Judge Brennan fined Mr Toth €300 for the careless driving charge, giving him four months to pay.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media