Ballymahon man fined after knocking cyclist over

A man has been fined €300 and found guilty of careless driving after knocking down and injuring a cyclist with a quad bike.

Thomas Toth, 45 Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford, pleaded guilty at last week's District Court sitting following an incident at Carcool, Newtowncashel, Co Longford on August 15, 2020.

The court heard gardaí were called to the scene of a road traffic accident at around 6pm where they came across a cyclist who had allegedly injured his shoulder after being knocked off his bike.

After finding five people at the scene and encountering initial difficulties in ascertaining who might have been responsible, Judge John Brennan was told Mr Toth made admissions to Garda Kevin Corcoarn that he had been in control of the quad at the time.

In defence, Mr Toth's solicitor said his client, a Hungarian national, had only driven the vehicle a “short distance” on the road when the collision occurred.

It was also revealed civil proceedings had been enacted in the aftermath of the incident.

Judge Brennan fined Mr Toth €300 for the careless driving charge, giving him four months to pay.