Longford is least spooky Irish town according to latest survey

A spectacular aerial photo of Longford town Picture: Fiona Woods
Ahead of Halloween, Aldi has looked at what makes the Irish public shake with fear, and some ahh-mazing facts about Longford have been unearthed.
The creepy county is home to 100 haunted sites, but despite this, Longford has been named Ireland’s least spooky town.
This is due to the fact that Longford receives a high level of sunshine hours and houses very few abandoned buildings and towns, according to the research.
A Longford man is to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with over 60 alleged sexual assault offences.
North Longford motorists are being treated “like second class citizens” over doubts one of the county's most elevated stretches of road will be omitted from the county council's winter salting program
