28/10/2021

Longford's Angelina Carberry receives her Gradam Ceoil award this Sunday on TG4

TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards Concert to be Broadcast on TG4 and Worldwide On-Line, Sunday October 31 at 9.30pm

Longford's Angelina Carberry receives her Gradam Ceoil award this Sunday on TG4

Reporter:

Newsroom

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Annual TG4 2021 Gradam Ceoil Awards pay homage to musicians who have advanced, strengthened, and preserved traditional music in Ireland.

The awards ceremony now in its 24th year, was recorded at Whitla Hall at Queens University Belfast on Sunday October 24, and will air on TG4 on Halloween night to celebrate TG4’s 25th birthday.

The 2021 Musician of the Year will be awarded to Angelina Carberry. Angelina was born in Manchester but is living in Longford since the 1990s, where her family is from.

Angelina started playing traditional music on the tin whistle, but quickly followed in the footsteps of her grandfather Kevin and took up the banjo.

The Carberry clan are renowned musicians, her father Peter plays the button accordion, his uncle Peter the uilleann pipes, his son Noel also the uilleann pipes, and Peter's grandsons Diarmuid and Kevin also play the uilleann pipes.

Though her style echoes that of her grandfather, Kevin, who was a well-known player at Longford céilís and house dances, Angelina has developed a light-handed, sparkling touch on the banjo.

Gradam Ceoil TG4 is the premier annual traditional music awards scheme and academy.  An independent panel of adjudicators selects recipients each year.  It is not a competition.  The Gradam Ceoil recipients are presented with a specially commissioned piece by leading sculptor John Coll as well as a small stipend.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Concert in the Whitla Hall in Queen’s University Belfast and Broadcast on TG4 and Worldwide On-Line on Halloween night at 9:30pm.

