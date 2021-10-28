Man found guilty in €21k Edgeworthstown drugs trial

A jury has found a man guilty of possession of €21,660 worth of drugs following a Circuit Court trial.
Thomas Leonavicius, a former resident at Corboy Lodge, Edgeworthstown, Longford accepted responsibility for quantities of cocaine discovered in the house by Detective Gda Brendan Lynn, Inspector Tom Quinn and a number of other gardaí, but denied possession of a large quantity of drugs found outside the property.
Lengthy evidence was given before Judge Keenan Johnson and a jury of 12 with the jury unanimously finding Mr Leonavicius guilty on all counts.
For the full report, see next week’s Longford Leader.
