Longford County Council Sports Bursary open for applications

Longford County Council through Longford Sports Partnership is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the “Longford County Council Sports Bursary”.

The County Council has allocated the sum of €5,000 towards this bursary. It is awarded to individual sportspeople who have shown ability in their sport and possess the potential to achieve excellence at national and international levels.

Despite the limitations of COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years, previous recipients have continued to achieve excellence in their own sporting field at national and international levels, shining a positive light on Longford.

· Swimmer Darragh Green of Clonguish reached the pinnacle of elite sport competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.

· Rugby star Ellen Murphy from Dromard continued to enjoy success with the Irish senior international team and recently joined English club team Worcester Warriors playing in the Allianz Premier 15’s.

· Cian McPhillips of Ardagh cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s outstanding young athletes by winning the European U20 1500m championship this year.

· Athletes Yemi Talabi from Edgeworthstown and Nelvin Appiah from Longford have both taken up athletic scholarships in Texas, USA

· Young boxer Michael Nugent of Longford has continued to win Irish national championship titles.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Peggy Nolan said “I am so proud and delighted for all of our Longford athletes who represent our county and our country so well. They have continued to inspire and entertain us and more importantly the next generation, with their dedication, enthusiasm and talent throughout a very difficult time. We are grateful for that.”

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said, “It’s great to be able to provide this support to our up-and-coming athletes and I encourage those involved in sport to consider making an application.”

The awards are granted to individual sportspeople who meet the following criteria:

· Applicants from any sporting field must be born or domiciled in County Longford.

· The National Governing Body (NGB) of the sport the applicant competes in must be recognized by Sport Ireland.

· The award is designed to assist in the cost of education, training, travel, and equipment.

· It will normally be made to those over 16 years of age, exceptions to this may be made in the case where a person is competing at a national, international, or equivalent level as determined by the chosen sport.

For full criteria and application forms, please log on to www.longfordcoco.ie. For more information please contact sports@longfordcoco.ie or call 043 33 43493.

The closing date for applications is 4pm on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

Late applications will not be accepted.