Longford Positive Ageing Information Day

Longford County Council and Longford Age Friendly Alliance are organising a free Positive Ageing Information day on Wednesday, November 3, from 11am to 3pm at Longford Rugby Club.

The objective of the day is to focus on the needs of our older citizens and to provide them with an opportunity to come together and to meet all of the service providers who supported them throughout the lockdown.

Speaking to the Leader Paddy Mahon Chair of Longford Age Friendly Alliance said, “Older people have been affected more than any other group in society by Covid and this is a good time for older people and all the agencies who have supported them through the lockdown such as HSE, County Council, gardai, Alone, Local Link, and many more to meet and to plan with hope for the future.

“We are all very aware that Covid has not gone away but we all have to learn to live with it with the ongoing support of all the service providers and our very active local communities.”

The day will kick off at 11am at Longford Rugby Club and will run until 3pm with a light lunch being provided.

Mary Carleton Reynolds County Coordinator Longford Older Persons Council said that the day will begin with a few words of welcome from the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan and there will be short presentations from a number of the service providers with time for those attending to ask questions and to speak individually to the relevant services in attendance.

The keynote address will be given by a very inspiring speaker Fr Vincent Sherlock and there will also be a few special guests dropping in on the day.

Booking is essential by telephone to Longford Library 043 3341124 and everyone must observe public health guidelines, wear a mask and present their Covid cert.