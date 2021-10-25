Longford man bailed at special court sitting over alleged assault

A man has appeared in court charged with allegedly assaulting another man in Longford town yesterday
The 33-year-old, who is from Longford town allegedly attacked the man between 5pm and 6pm yesterday evening.
He was arrested and later charged with a section 3 assault and appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court this morning.
The victim, who the Leader understands is known to the alleged suspect, was not hospitalised as a result.
The alleged suspect was granted bail and is due to appear at a future sitting of Longford District Court.
