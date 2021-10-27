Search

27/10/2021

Vandals in Ballinalee playground attack

Vandals in Ballinalee playground attack

Some of the damage which was caused to a bench in Ballinalee at the weekend

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí have been asked to investigate the latest alleged attack of vandalism on a playground in Ballinalee which, at the weekend, saw play equipment destroyed and a park bench ripped from the ground.

Locals have been left enraged by the fallout atwhat is one of the north Longford village's most popular civic amenities.

Fine Gael Senator and local resident spoke of his frustration at an incident which is expected to cost several hundreds of euro to correct.

“Enough is enough,” he remarked.

“It's very disappointing as a lot of hard work and effort has gone into making the playground what it is today.”

Senator Carrigy said the damage was first reported by a local Community Employment (CE) scheme worker on Sunday morning with the incident being reported to Granard Gardaí soon after.

The Ballinalee postmaster said the events of last weekend was not the first time vandals have chosen to target the play area.

Earlier this year, a polytunnel containing various items of vegetation was allegedly slashed with a knife and set alight while a set of swings also fell foul of vandalism.

Senator Carrigy said incidents of its type were especially trying on a community which had already raised €12,500 towards the playground's development.

“There is a sensory garden that's also part of what is an important part of daily life in Ballinalee,” he said, adding the total cost of damage caused was bordering on €1,000.

“It's all quality equipment. One of the benches was handmade by a company and the polytunnel now requires new, heavy duty plastic.

“This was no six-year-old that did this. It's a complete show of disrespect and is something we, as a community, won't stand for.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media