Longford man crashed into two cars after failing to take bend

A man who crashed into two cars after losing control of his car at a sharp bend between Ballinalee and Longford has been convicted of careless driving.

Ryan Doyle, 17 Ardnacassa Avenue, Ballinalee Road, Longford was convicted by Judge John Brennan at last Friday’s sitting of Longford District Court after an initial charge of dangerous driving was downgraded following an incident on December 27 last year.

Inspector Dave Jordan said the accused had been driving a silver coloured Renault Megane when the car he was driving spun out of control as it attempted to navigate a corner at Kiernan’s Cross at around 2:30pm.

He said the vehicle struck a black BMW before careering into a car park beside a pub and colliding with another car.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh described the layout of the road in which the incident occurred and the dangers it can present to motorists.

“The car park is an open car park and there is a four crossroads there as well,” she said, revealing how everyone caught up in the collision had been fully compensated.

Judge Brennan originally indicated his unwillingness to reduce the episode to one of careless driving, given how there were allegations Mr Doyle may have been speeding at the time.

Mr Doyle was also stopped in March, July and August last year and charged with a string of other traffic offences, including no insurance, driving while unaccompanied and failing to display L plates.

He later reversed those earlier suggestions by agreeing to convict Mr Doyle of the lesser charge, owing to the fact the Longford man was already in custody and serving a sentence for an unrelated matter.

It was revealed Mr Doyle was not scheduled to be released until December 23 and was scheduled to get married next March.

“His mother and father are very supportive of him and he did plead (guilty) in the Circuit Court in relation to the matter he is serving time for,” said Ms Mimnagh, adding Mr Doyle’s fiancee was also in court to support her husband to be.

The court also heard Mr Doyle had five previous convictions and had been banned from driving last July for four years after being caught at the wheel without insurance.

“Certainly, he (Mr Doyle) went through a period when he went out of control certainly in relation to RSA (Road Safety Authority) matters,” he said.

The judge said he was heartened by Ms Mimnagh’s submission concerning the family support which was behind the accused, adding it was his hope Mr Doyle had “learnt his ways”.

He added: “If he was older, I would be more severe in relation to these matters. Notwithstanding that they are serious matters, they do cover a period of time that is relatively telescoped.”

He fined Mr Doyle €300 for the careless driving charge, with fines totalling €1,300 for the other road traffic charges along with a further €300 penalty for a breach of Covid-19 travel regulations.