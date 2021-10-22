UPDATE: Woman (30s) charged as gardaí continue to question male suspect over cash and drugs haul in Longford town

Some of the cash which was retrieved following a search carried out earlier today
A woman in her thirties has this afternoon been charged in connection with the discovery of a major drugs haul in Longford town.
The woman, who the Leader understands is known to gardaí and from the Longford town area, was arrested earlier this morning along with a man in his early thirties after suspected cocaine, cannabis and cash totalling over €18,000 was discovered following searches at four properties in the county town.
BREAKING: Man and woman held as gardaí seize €18k in cash and drugs in Longford town
Both were taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning. The Leader understands the woman has been charged with an alleged drugs related offence and is due to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court over the coming weeks.
Detectives, meanwhile, are continuing to question a man in connection to this morning's search operation.
For more, see next week's Longford Leader.
