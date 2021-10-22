Search

22/10/2021

BREAKING: Man and woman held as gardaí seize €18k in cash and drugs in Longford town

Gardaí

Some of the cash and drugs which were seized by gardaí earlier today

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman following the seizure of more than €18,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis herb in Longford.

 

Gardaí in Longford Division held a day of action under Operation Tara, and shortly before 7am this Friday morning Gardaí attached to Longford Garda Station supported by the Community Policing Unit, the Western Region Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit, The Divisional Drugs Unit and the District Detective Unit executed search warrants at four properties in Longford town.

During the course of these searches a quantity of suspected cocaine worth €2,800, suspected cannabis worth €3,900 and €11,550 worth of cash was seized from three properties.

A man in his early thirties has been arrested in connection with money laundering offences and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station.

While separately a woman in her early 30s has been arrested in connection with drug related offences and is currently being detained in Longford Garda Station.

Today's action is a community policing lead initiative in collaboration with the Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs unit and forms part of an ongoing operation against the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Longford. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media