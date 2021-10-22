Search operation underway after man spotted entering water in Rooskey

Garda divers are this afternoon combing a stretch of the River Shannon in Rooskey after a man was spotted entering the water last night.
Searches involving the coastguard helicopter took place until the early hours of this morning with operations continuing this afternoon.
A garda spokesperson confirmed members of the Civil Defence, Fire Service and the Garda Water Unit are currently at the scene.
