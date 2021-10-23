Huge appeal to help Longford woman in brave cancer battle

A group of childhood school friends have gathered in a bid to help brave Longford woman Laura Gilmore Anderson, in her ongoing battle against a rare and incurable form of cancer.

The 34-year-old is courageously fighting stage 4 Neuroendocrine (NETs) cancer, a condition which has left her with tumours in her pancreas and stomach, lesions on her pelvis and liver as well as painful lymph nodes all over her body.

The Leader spoke at length to Laura in April where the former Scoil Mhuire student revealed her condition went undiagnosed for three years.

A Go Fund me page set up earlier this year raised over £70,000 as part of her bid to attend a special cancer clinic in Mexico.

However, due to the complexity of Laura’s condition she will need ongoing specialised treatment and a trip back to the Hope4Cancer clinic for follow up appointments, all which are extremely expensive.

The tenacious daughter of Brendan and Ann Gilmore, who now resides in Scotland, is presently researching other avenues including immunotherapy drugs in America to help aid her treatment.

Those potential alternatives are rumoured to cost in excess of €100,000 and which are not currently available under Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

In a bid to make those aspirations a reality, a group of Laura's closest friends have rallied together by engineering a major online fundraiser.

“The more you look the more you realise that research takes time,” said Laura.

“I just hope I have the time so I can connect to the right people to find the help I need.”

The aptly dubbed ‘Raffle in Aid of Laura Gilmore Anderson' takes place on Sunday November 14 at 4pm.

Three lucky winners will each win a range of prizes, some of which include One4All vouchers, a Fitbit Versa 3, a range of hair, beauty, fashion, and dining vouchers plus many more. Additional bonus prizes have been added since the raffle launched which include a flight lesson, home interior and other fantastic vouchers.

Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased by clicking the link: https://www.idonate. ie/raffle/lauragilmoreanderson or by googling 'Raffle in aid of Laura Gilmore Anderson'.

You can also secure updates concerning the raffle through Instagram when following the page 'lauragilmoreandersonraffle'.