Search

21/10/2021

Longford's broadband rollout delay is ‘not rocket science’, meeting is told

BROADBAND

Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan is coming under mounting calls to speed up the rollout of broadband across County Longford

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan is coming under mounting calls to speed up the rollout of broadband across County Longford.

Cllr Paul Ross re-ignited a debate which has been a regular bone of contention at a meeting of Longford County Council last week.

“This is a huge issue,” he told councillors, implying it could be another five years before the vast majority of Longford homes are connected to the high-speed network.

“The reality is when a house goes up for sale, one of the first questions asked is if broadband is there.

“It's not rocket science.”

Cllr Gerry Hagan concurred, stating high speed internet access had become so essential in today's remote working climate it could be viewed as a utility for households.

Cllr PJ Reilly likened the growing need for the universal rollout of broadband to that of the State's rural electrification scheme during the 1950s and 60s.

The concerns aired at October's monthly council meeting come after the Dáil heard last week of how Ireland's broadband plan is currently eight months behind schedule.

Independent TD Denis Naughten said 75,000 fewer homes will have access to the high-speed broadband network at the end of next year than was planned when the contract was signed in November 2019.

Local authority bosses are now expected to write to Mr Ryan to obtain an up to date position concerning the county's current broadband connectivity status.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media