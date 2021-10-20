Number of Longford people on pandemic unemployment payment continues to fall

The number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Longford is continuing to fall
The number of people in receipt of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Co Longford is continuing to fall, latest figures show.
Approximately 637 people received the payment this week, a drop of 20 on the previous seven day figure.
That compares to over 4,000 who were registered with the Department of Social Protection back in May last year when the State support payments were at their peak.
"Today’s reduction in the Pandemic Unemployment Payment figures represents another positive step as we continue to re-open our economy," said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.
“The overall numbers are now 85pc below what they were in May of last year, when the virus was at its peak.
“The fact that we have reduced the overall PUP numbers at a faster rate than previously anticipated demonstrates the success of our vaccination programme and the positive impact of our employment services strategy, ‘Pathways to Work’.
