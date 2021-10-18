Zen Embrace in Longford offering specialised treatments for ladies who have undergone cancer treatment

On November 1, Catherine Hernandez and I will be offering specialised beauty treatments to women who have undergone treatment for cancer in support of Look Good Feel Better Ireland.
Two OTI therapists are looking forward to pampering these ladies.
Please book in advance via Zen Embrace Longford by contacting 0834654641.
Donations only on the day with lots of treats and goodie bags or please donate to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ lookgoodfeelbetterireland.
The late Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Knockloughlin, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan
A court has heard how a woman hurled 'vicious' abuse at a serving Longford garda member during an incident last September
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.