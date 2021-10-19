Search

19/10/2021

North Longford mourns passing of lovely lady May Reilly

Late Mary (May) Reilly (née Murtagh), Ballinulty, Dring, Longford

North Longford mourns passing of lovely lady May Reilly

Late Mary (May) Reilly (née Murtagh), Ballinulty, Dring, Longford

Reporter:

Sean Kilbride

Email:

bunlahynotes5@gmail.com

Its with much sadness and regret that we record the death of Mrs Mary (May) Reilly (née Murtagh) of Ballinulty, Dring which occurred following a short illness in the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar on Monday, October 11. 

Predeceased by her husband Ned, parents Patrick and Margaret, brother Seamus, sister Marcella Coyle, and daughter in law Patricia, May had celebrated her 95th birthday earlier in the year and she had a great healthy life up to two days before her death.

May was a lovely friendly lady who it was always a joy to meet and she was always ready for a joke and a laugh.

May loved to see people calling and I have no doubt that the Covid-19 restrictions caused a heartache for her when the usual visitors couldn't call in.

May will be sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours and and most especially by her loving family, sons Jim, Pat, Liam and Eamon, daughters Marie and Brenda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, to who we offer sincere sympathy.

May's remains were removed from Smith's funeral home on Thursday, October 14 to St Joseph's Church in Purth for funeral Mass and she was laid to rest in Abbylara cemetery. May she rest in peace. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media