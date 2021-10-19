North Longford mourns passing of lovely lady May Reilly

Its with much sadness and regret that we record the death of Mrs Mary (May) Reilly (née Murtagh) of Ballinulty, Dring which occurred following a short illness in the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar on Monday, October 11.

Predeceased by her husband Ned, parents Patrick and Margaret, brother Seamus, sister Marcella Coyle, and daughter in law Patricia, May had celebrated her 95th birthday earlier in the year and she had a great healthy life up to two days before her death.

May was a lovely friendly lady who it was always a joy to meet and she was always ready for a joke and a laugh.

May loved to see people calling and I have no doubt that the Covid-19 restrictions caused a heartache for her when the usual visitors couldn't call in.

May will be sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours and and most especially by her loving family, sons Jim, Pat, Liam and Eamon, daughters Marie and Brenda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, to who we offer sincere sympathy.

May's remains were removed from Smith's funeral home on Thursday, October 14 to St Joseph's Church in Purth for funeral Mass and she was laid to rest in Abbylara cemetery. May she rest in peace.