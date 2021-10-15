Jury begins deliberations in Edgeworthstown drug trial

Mullingar Courthouse
The jury has begun it's deliberations in the case of a man who is charged in relation to the seizure of €21,660 worth of drugs in and outside his home in August 2018.
The trial of Thomas Leonavicius (37) of Corboy Lodge, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, began yesterday morning before a jury of eight women and four men and closed this morning.
The jury began deliberating at 12.30pm and broke for lunch at 1pm. They will continue their deliberations at 2pm and it is expected they will come to a decision later today.
