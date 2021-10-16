Search

16/10/2021

Longford Library lecture to explore links between Ireland and India

Next week’s Decade of Centenaries lecture, run by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, will be a ‘first’ in that the speaker will be joining us from India.

Professor Jyoti Atwal will speak about connections between Ireland and India in the Revolutionary period.

The lecture will be on MS Teams on Tuesday, October 19, at 7.30pm. It is being held in association with County Longford Historical Society.

Professor Jyoti Atwal is Associate Professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

In 2017 she was also appointed as an Adjunct Professor, Department of History in the University of Limerick for a period of five years.

Her areas of expertise include women’s history in colonial and post-colonial India. She is also one of her country’s leading scholars in Irish history.

For the link, please email decadeofcentenaries@ longfordcoco.ie or call Longford Library on 043-3341124 for further information.

