Longford Library lecture to explore links between Ireland and India

Longford Co Library
Next week’s Decade of Centenaries lecture, run by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, will be a ‘first’ in that the speaker will be joining us from India.
Professor Jyoti Atwal will speak about connections between Ireland and India in the Revolutionary period.
The lecture will be on MS Teams on Tuesday, October 19, at 7.30pm. It is being held in association with County Longford Historical Society.
Professor Jyoti Atwal is Associate Professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
In 2017 she was also appointed as an Adjunct Professor, Department of History in the University of Limerick for a period of five years.
Her areas of expertise include women’s history in colonial and post-colonial India. She is also one of her country’s leading scholars in Irish history.
For the link, please email decadeofcentenaries@ longfordcoco.ie or call Longford Library on 043-3341124 for further information.
Launch of 'Longford Centred and Connected', l to r; Danny Lynch, Christine Collins, Paddy Mahon, Cllr Peggy Nolan and John McKeon Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.