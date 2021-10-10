Search

Faded road markings need ‘refreshing’ in Granard district

Granard MD's newest councillor Colin Dalton keen to hit ground running

Cllr Colin Dalton has called on Longford County Council to commence a programme of Refreshing Road Markings along Roads and Junctions within the Granard Municipal District.

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

At last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District, he told his fellow councillors that there are a number of junctions in the district where markings have faded.

“There are lots of main junctions where they’re very worn and probably need a lot of care,” he said.

“If markings were upgraded, it would help. There’s a lot of junctions that are excellent but lots where markings are faded.”

Area Engineer, David Coppinger, explained that the council already does some refreshing of markings but that it would depend on funding in the case of Cllr Dalton’s motion.

“It will depend on what funding we have,” he said, “the bad news is that’s maintenance funding, not capital funding. We have plenty of capital funding but not as much maintenance.”

