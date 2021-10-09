Search

09/10/2021

Granard footpath is "a danger for all pedestrians", meeting hears

PJ Reilly, Fianna Fáil

Cllr PJ Reilly has raised concerns about the state of a footpath on the outskirts of Granard town

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

The R194 Granard to Ballyjamesduff road on the outskirts of Granard town is in “very bad repair” and is “a danger for all the pedestrians that use the path walking in and off town”, according to local councillor PJ Reilly who raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District.

In his motion, he requested that Longford County Council carry out essential repair works on the footpath.

“It’s gotten to the stage now where people are walking out onto the road,” he told his council colleagues.

“As we know, that’s a busy thoroughfare and it’s very dangerous to walk on.”

Area Engineer David Coppinger assured Cllr Reilly that the council will do what they can to carry out “urgent repairs” on that particular stretch of footpath.

However, “it is unlikely that anything substantial will be done this year”, he revealed, “as we’re busy with other projects”.

Cllr Reilly (pictured) requested that Mr Coppinger “have a look” at the footpath to “see how dangerous it is”.

“We will walk it and carry out any immediate repairs needed,” Mr Coppinger replied, “but as regards widening the road, we would need to look for funding.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media