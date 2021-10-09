Granard footpath is "a danger for all pedestrians", meeting hears

Cllr PJ Reilly has raised concerns about the state of a footpath on the outskirts of Granard town
The R194 Granard to Ballyjamesduff road on the outskirts of Granard town is in “very bad repair” and is “a danger for all the pedestrians that use the path walking in and off town”, according to local councillor PJ Reilly who raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District.
In his motion, he requested that Longford County Council carry out essential repair works on the footpath.
“It’s gotten to the stage now where people are walking out onto the road,” he told his council colleagues.
“As we know, that’s a busy thoroughfare and it’s very dangerous to walk on.”
Area Engineer David Coppinger assured Cllr Reilly that the council will do what they can to carry out “urgent repairs” on that particular stretch of footpath.
However, “it is unlikely that anything substantial will be done this year”, he revealed, “as we’re busy with other projects”.
Cllr Reilly (pictured) requested that Mr Coppinger “have a look” at the footpath to “see how dangerous it is”.
“We will walk it and carry out any immediate repairs needed,” Mr Coppinger replied, “but as regards widening the road, we would need to look for funding.”
