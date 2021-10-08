Lanesboro school extension welcomed

Newly appointed principal of Lanesboro Community College Hazel Hannon has welcomed the recent announcement of funding for seven new classrooms at the south Longford school.

Ms Hannon told the Leader that the staff and students at the school “heartily welcome” the new building extension and approval of same through Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board.

Seven new classrooms have been approved including one general classroom, one music room, one graphics room, one multimedia room, one textiles room and two extra classrooms for the special education base.

“I would like to record my appreciation to all who have progressed this project to date,” she told the Longford Leader.

“The new building extension will provide state of the art facilities and opportunities for young people of Lanesboro and environs.

“These modern facilities will support students in this growing school and provide a wealth of opportunities to engage with learning.

“I wish to commend our students who are our biggest ambassadors and also our hard working and committed staff and also the support of the parents and local community which has been second to none.

“I would also like to thank the Board of Management and Parents Council for all their hard work and commitment to the school and this new building project,” she concluded.