Woman who stole from Longford store ‘realises the stupidity of her ways’

A woman who admitted to being in the possession of two bottles of nail varnish at Longford garda station earlier this year has been hit with a €300 fine.

Mother of one Winnie Joyce, 16 St Patrick's Place, Athboy Road, Navan, Co Meath was hit with the fine after pleading guilty to an incident on February 11, 2021.

The 21-year-old also admitted to stealing €25 worth of clothing from Dunnes Stores, Dublin Road, Longford on the same date contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The court was told how sitting District Court Judge Seamus Hughes had previously made an order for Ms Joyce to settle an outstanding €250 fine from Athlone District Court before considering the two Longford charges.

At the outset of last Tuesday's hearing, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh handed in the required €250 as details of the two Longford theft charges were read into the court.

Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí had been called to Dunnes Stores in Longford at around 7:30pm on February 11 last.

He said Ms Joyce had been seen placing a number of cosmetic items in a bag, adding how she had paid for some but not all of what was taken from the supermarket's shelves.

All of the stolen items which amounted to just over €25 were recovered, he added.

The court was further informed Ms Joyce had seven previous convictions for theft.

The latest of those was recorded in Athlone in June 2020, which culminated in a €250 fine.

Ms Mimnagh said her client was someone who was beginning to understand the futility of committing crime, saying Ms Joyce had to borrow the €250 which was handed into court from her own parents.

“She (Ms Joyce) realises the stupidity of her ways,” she said.

“It (stealing) is costing her a lot more than nail varnish.”

Ms Mimnagh said Ms Joyce was more than willing to undertake a spell of community service should the court deem her suitable.

Ms Mimnagh also added Ms Joyce had paid back the €25 in goods she stole from Dunnes Stores.

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens turned down Ms Mimnagh's overtures concerning Ms Joyce's desire to undertake community service, insisting the court must be satisfied of a person's eligibility before rubberstamping any such order.

As such, Judge Owens said while she would be “taking into consideration” the Section 4 theft offence, the accompanying handling stolen property charge required a €300 fine.

Ms Joyce was given six months to pay.