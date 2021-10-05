Councillors unhappy with ongoing delays over St Mel’s Road upgrade

Councillors have expressed frustration over ongoing delays linked to the protracted upgrading of one of Longford town's oldest roads.

Work on removing a stone wall along St Mel's Road and replacing it with a steel type railing in a bid to provide an open vista feel onto St Mel's College has been beset by repeated setbacks.

Local politicians led by Fianna Fáil's Seamus Butler last week asked council bosses to investigate, saying little or no building activity had been witnessed for several weeks.

“We all have faced materials shortages, but at this stage the job should be well on,” he said.

Cllr Butler's probings were given further weight by Fine Gael opposite number Peggy Nolan.

She said she could relate to the concerns of local residents.

“I want to complement the people of St Mel's Road for putting up with all of this,” she told last week's monthly municipal district meeting.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock concurred, but qualified those remarks by claiming the project which is now underway could and possibly should have incorporated a more extensive schedule of works.

“It's probably a missed opportunity in the sense of how we could have looked at maybe widening the road, but it is what it is,” he said.

Director of Services John Brannigan said while delays concerning the St Mel's Road redesign were “regrettable”, it was his belief the resumption of works were imminent.