Adejinmi and Browne at odds over Longford town regeneration drive

Two local politicians are at odds over how Longford County Council should proceed with its regeneration blueprint.
Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi called for the local authority to look at taking a number of properties within the so called Camlin Quarter area of town through compulsory purchase order (CPO) means.
However, Fine Gael's John Browne offered up a different view, saying CPO measures were “complex and costly”.
He suggested a more productive way to expedite the county's regeneration drive was through “direct negotiation” with property owners.
