Reilly gives Abbeylara CLAR funding seal of approval

Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly
A €50,000 State backed allocation for community based projects in Abbeylara has been given the seal of approval.
Approximately €49,999 under the Government's CLAR programme was set aside last week for a number of initiatives in Abbeylara.
These include provision for picnic benches and other recreational amenities.
“This money has been sanctioned to develop an area of ground which was the site of the old parish hall on the Coole Road,” said local Cllr PJ Reilly.
“It will allow for the onset of flower beds, garden benches and recreational facilities for the public.
“It will be a huge boost to a village like Abbeylara as it will provide a garden area for people to relax and communicate in.”
