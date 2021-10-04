Search

04/10/2021

Reilly gives Abbeylara CLAR funding seal of approval

PJ Reilly, Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A €50,000 State backed allocation for community based projects in Abbeylara has been given the seal of approval.

Approximately €49,999 under the Government's CLAR programme was set aside last week for a number of initiatives in Abbeylara.

These include provision for picnic benches and other recreational amenities.

“This money has been sanctioned to develop an area of ground which was the site of the old parish hall on the Coole Road,” said local Cllr PJ Reilly.

“It will allow for the onset of flower beds, garden benches and recreational facilities for the public.

“It will be a huge boost to a village like Abbeylara as it will provide a garden area for people to relax and communicate in.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media