St Christopher’s Services receive €101,874 under second round of Strengthening Disability Services funding

St Christopher’s Services Longford is one of 35 projects to benefit from €4.6m from the Strengthening Disability Services Fund. The local service will receive €101,874 under the latest tranche of successful applications to the fund.

“This latest tranche of funding will see funding for bespoke projects for people with different types of disability, for people at home, in residential settings as well as tailored changes to some services, including respite, to better meet the needs of the service user," said local Senator Micheál Carrigy.

"The funding received by St Christopher’s services will be used for the promotion of universal access and social role valorisation for people with disabilities with their local communities as well as training for staff.

"This pandemic has had a huge effect on people with disabilities and this funding will assist in improving services to meet the needs and demands of service users.”

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has also welcomed the news, stating, “The one-off grants are being provided to reform disability services, build the capacity of disability organisations and to improve the quality of life of those who rely on these services.”

The announcement was made by Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD.