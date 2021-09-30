Longford pupils encouraged to join in creative celebration of ability

Minister of State with responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte TD today launched the sixth annual “Someone Like Me” primary schools competition.

The prestigious national art competition is organised by the National Disability Authority as a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities and a way of developing more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

Minister Rabbitte encouraged primary school pupils across Longford to follow the lead of the more than 8,000 children who have taken part over the last five years, learning about inclusivity and diversity through the medium of art.

The Minister stated that: “One in seven people in Ireland has a disability and research shows that persons with disabilities report more social isolation and less participation in social activities than those without a disability.

“Covid-19 gave us all an insight into what it is like to feel socially isolated. Positive attitudes support persons with disabilities to take part in society and so it is vital that we place ‘ability’ under the spotlight as a way of fostering positive attitudes amongst all our young people to enable everyone to feel a valued member of society.

“In what is an Olympic year, we only have to look to our Olympians and Paralympians to see how, as a nation, we have celebrated each athlete’s ability, rejoicing in their incredible collective success. Similarities exist between all people and ability unites us not just in sport but in day-to-day life.

“I would like to congratulate the National Disability Authority for their commitment to supporting teachers by providing in-depth cross-curriculum lesson plans so that pupils can take part in this competition in an easy and meaningful way.”

The Someone Like Me art competition junior and senior lesson plans will be delivered to every primary school in Ireland over the coming days. They are also available on the Someone Like Me website to enable children who are taught at home to also take part.

The competition, which offers a range of prizes up to the value of €750, is open to all primary school pupils from junior infants to sixth class and entries are welcome from individual pupils, a class pod or even a whole school as a combined effort. Entries can come in all shapes and sizes and can be anything from a poster or collage to a papier-mâché or mixed media sculpture.

There will be a junior and senior category winner in every county, along with an overall national winner. The deadline for entries is Friday, December 3, the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

More information can be found at www.someonelikemeartcompetition.ie