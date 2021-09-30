Man broke Covid rules in 70km trip to Longford

A court has heard how a Dublin man travelled to Longford during the height of Ireland's Covid-19 pandemic to attend his wife's nephew's funeral.

Judge Marie Keane described as “nonsense” Thomas Lawrence's decision to go some 70 miles outside of Level 5 lockdown travel restrictions last March.

The accused, of 9 Greenfort Park, Dublin 22 pleaded guilty to being in breach of public health guidelines when stopped by Garda Robert Charmin at Main Street, Townparks, Longford on March 13 2021.

The court was told by Mr Lawrence's defence solicitor that the father of seven did not go inside the church to attend the funeral mass and instead stayed outside.

“He was given an on the spot ticket of €100 and unfortunately never got as far as paying it,” his solicitor said.

“He did bring it (€100) with him.”

Judge Keane said however, she was not open to accepting that sum, saying: “He (Mr Lawrence) needs to dig deeper.

“I am prepared to deal with it by way of €150 to the Little Blue Heroes (a non for profit charity aimed at helping families who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness) as it was the Gardaí who had to come out and deal with this type of nonsense.”

After a brief exchange, Judge Keane accepted a payment of €120 and duly struck out the case.