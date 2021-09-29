Ex-partner left me ‘bruised from head to toe’, Longford court is told

A court has heard how a woman was left bruised “from head to toe” after her former partner allegedly attempted to throw her down the stairs at their home in Longford town.

Karen O'Neill relived the morning of January 3 last at 9 The Hollows, Clonbalt Woods, Longford during which she was allegdly assaulted by Cliff Turner, Stoneylea Terrace, Bray, Co Wicklow.

The case had been previously mentioned at a prior sitting of Longford District Court during which Mr Turner tendered a not guilty plea.

Presiding Judge Seamus Hughes, at the time, had indicated his desire to hear from the victim to determine whether the seriousness of the charge, an alleged section 3 assault, could be heard at District Court level.

At last Tuesday's District Court sitting, Ms O'Neill took the stand to tell Judge Marie Keane of the alleged incident at the then couple's home in Longford town during the course of January 2 and January 3 last.

She said on the morning of the alleged incident, she discovered her ex boyfriend in a drunk and aggressive state.

“I woke up to my ex partner Cliff Turner obliviously drunk and he had stolen gifts and money from my car as well as other things from my car,” she said.

Ms O'Neill said Mr Turner proceeded to attack her before telling her to “get out of Longford”.

She also alluded to how the incident was not the first time she had fallen foul to a beating by Mr Turner.

“This is while I was living with him at the time and he had previously assaulted me before but I had dropped the charges in November and then he beat me again so I left him in January,” she explained.

Ms O'Neill said the alleged assault initially took place in the bedroom of the house before spreading to other parts and almost resulting in her being thrown down the stairs.

“He (Mr Turner) came into the bedroom and was violent,” she said.

“He tried to throw me down the stairs and dragged me around the house.

“This was not the first time he had done it either.”

Ms O'Neill,in referencing an alleged previous assault only a matter of months earlier, claimed she had been left “ bruised from head to toe on both occasions”.

Under questioning from Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, Ms O'Neill said she did not receive medical attention in relation to the chage before the court, opting instead to return home to her parents.

After a brief pause, Judge Keane said she would be accepting jurisdiction, meaning the case could be disposed of in the District Court.

As she did so, she hit out at Mr Turner after the accused turned up to court late.

“Mr Turner you signed a bail bond as of June 8 under which you undertook to come back to court on the appropriate remand dates,” she said.

“You weren't here when your case was called this morning, you don't come here when it suits you, you come here at 10:30a,m.

“Do you understand that?”

Mr Turner replied with a casual sounding: “Yeah” as Judge Keane remanded him on continuing bail.

The case is to return before a sitting of Longford District Court on November 30 when a full hearing is expected to be heard.