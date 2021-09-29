Search

29/09/2021

Gardaí seize €113,000 of drugs in Athlone

Gardaí have seized €113,200 worth of suspected drugs following a search in Co. Westmeath yesterday, Tuesday 28th September 2021.

At approximately 8:15pm last night, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Athlone. During the course of the search €79,240 worth of heroin, €25,000 of cannabis, €6,700 of diazepam tablets and €2,310 of cocaine.

All drugs will now be sent for further analysis.

A male youth was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

