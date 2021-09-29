Stellar Autumn lineup announced for Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre is celebrating their return to live theatre in style with a jam packed line-up of events to keep audiences entertained throughout the autumn.

This weekend sees the first of the season’s family shows with Kyle Riley’s Little Folk tour. Kyle is no stranger to Backstage audiences with his engaging, and energetic music show for babies to kids up to eight years of age. Families can also look forward to the stunning, award-winning production, A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings, as part of Aisling Children’s Festival.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of ‘Fight Night’ starring Aonghus Og McAnnally for which he scooped a Best Actor Award as well as Best New play. To mark the occasion the play is embarking on a nation-wide tour touching down in Longford this December.

Decadent Theatre return to Backstage once more with a play that took the theatre world by storm when it first premiered.

Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands from the writer of hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule. Director Liam Halligan returns with the critically acclaimed ‘Heather’ and Denis Conway stars in Krapp’s Last Tape, one of Samuel Beckett’s most iconic plays, considered by many to be his most perfect piece of writing for the theatre.

Backstage is honoured to be the first venue in the history of Dubin Dance Festival to host a show outside of the city as part of the festival line-up. Backstage Theatre Dancer in Residence Catherine Young will present the world premiere of Floating on a Dead Sea as part of DDF in association with Abbey Theatre and Backstage.

This rare and immersive glimpse into life in Palestine is inspired by Young’s own experiences of the country and people since first visiting in 2017, this profoundly moving new work features stunning visuals and offers a chance to listen more deeply to voices seldom heard.

In another first Backstage looks forward to welcoming Terence Davies, one of the world's greatest living directors for a directing masterclass as part of Still Voices Film Festival.

Manchan Magan celebrates the beauty of the Irish language in his unique and acclaimed show Aran agus Im.

Music lovers are also in for a treat with concerts form Swing Cats, Abba Forever, Sean Keane, Declan Nerney, Patrick Feeney, Mick Flavin and Sharyn Ward to look forward to. If you’re looking for a laugh then you need look no further than Conal Gallen or internet sensations Dirt Birds.

Having kept school pupils entertained throughout their closure with online content, Backstage is thrilled to be welcoming students through their doors once more. Always a hit with audiences of all ages, Fidget Feet bring their beautifully acrobatic Hatch to school audience as part of Aisling Children’s Festival and firm favourites Barnstorm Theatre bring the deliciously funny ‘Alice & the Wolf’ a re-telling of the Little Red Riding Hood in a digital setting full of dangerously dark twists. Aimed at nine to thirteen year olds it’s perfect for both primary and first year students.

Female secondary school students will also have the oportunity to learn from the best as Lir Academy and Abbey Theatre team up for their Women in Theatre Roadshow, which aims to increase awareness of technical theatre, stage management & the importance that these departments play in the professional creation of a live performance.

Backstage will be adhering to full Covid guidelines at all times to ensure audiences feel comfortable and safe in their return to live theatre.