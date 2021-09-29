Search

29/09/2021

As new Fuel Season begins, data shows 4578 households across Longford received payments last winter

As new Fuel Season begins, data shows 4578 households across Longford received payments last winter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A total of 4578 households across Longford received fuel allowance payments through the National Fuel Scheme last winter and will automatically receive payments again this year, beginning today, as long as their eligibility remains the same, a Fine Gael Senator has said. 

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the start of the National Fuel Scheme for the 2021/2022 Season today Monday 27th September.

The Fuel Allowance, which is a means-assessed payment, will be paid for 28 weeks to an estimated 370,000 households across the country.

Senator Micheál Carrigy said, “I know that for the 4578 households across Longford that received the Fuel Allowance payment last year, this Scheme is key to supporting them meet their energy costs. Recipients are paid a weekly rate of €28, with an option also to receive two lump sum payments of €392 each.

“The scheme plays a vital role in ensuring that families across Longford have the security in knowing they will be able to pay their heating bills over the winter months. I know it will be especially important to people this year in the context of rising fuel costs globally, and I am encouraging my colleagues in Government to factor this into the upcoming Budget.

“All those who received the Fuel Allowance last year will be automatically be paid again this year, as long as their entitlement remains. I would really urge anyone who is in need of this scheme and has not applied previously to submit an application immediately. The Fuel Allowance application form is available through local Intreo Centres, Post Offices or on the Department’s website,” Senator Carrigy concluded.

Launching the 2021/2022 Fuel Season, Minister Humphreys said, “In recognition of the Scheme’s importance to so many families, I increased the weekly rate of payment by €3.50 in my first Budget as Social Protection Minister.

“I am conscious that heating costs are a concern for many and that households have seen their bills increase and return to 2019 levels. I want to assure people that I am aware of these concerns and they will be an important factor for me as I continue the Budget 2022 negotiations, along with my Government colleagues.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media