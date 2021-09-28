Josephine Feehily appointed first chair of new technological university

Limerick woman Josephine Feehily has been appointed as the first chair of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest which will open its doors on Friday.

A native of Ferrybridge in Clarina, Ms Feehily has previously served as chair of both the Revenue Commissioners and the Policing Authority. She also received an Honorary Doctorate from University of Limerick in 2016.

Her appointment as chair of the country's newest university was made by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.

She will be joined on the governing body by John Griffin, chair of the Board and CEO of Ericsson in Ireland, a multi-national company which is a major employer in Athlone and Colette Ryan who has over 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry, as external members of the governing body.

George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of the Limerick & Clare Education and Training Board will also serve on the authority as the nominee of all three Education and Training Boards in whose areas the TU multi-campuses are located.

The TU, which will replace LIT and AIT, can have between 14 to 22 members in total on the governing body including the first President, Professor Vincent Cunnane who currently heads up Limerick Institute of Technology.

The first governing body appointed by Minister Harris is now charged with establishing and implementing the requisite election and appointment procedures to fill the remaining posts on the governing body from cohorts including undergraduate and postgraduate students, academic and non-academic staff, as well as a number of additional external members.

The appointments announced this Tuesday, take effect from October 1 and the appointees have six months in which to fulfil the requirements necessary to form the entirety of the governing body membership.

Minister of State for Further Education and Skills Niall Collins commented: “This is another key step in the establishment of the new TU and people of this high calibre and experience sitting on the governing body including chair Josephine Feehily and President designate Cunnane puts the university on a hugely firm footing and in a great position to deliver its functions in areas such as higher education access, teaching and learning excellence, research capacity building and regional development.”