Man caught driving in Longford two times over legal limit hit with two year ban

A man found to be driving at more than two times the legal limit for alcohol has been hit with a two year driving disqualification.

Jamie Curran (31), 22 Fenton Green, Kilcock, Kildare, pleaded guilty to drink driving at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

The former Intel employee was also charged with dangerous driving following an incident at Longford Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford on February 4, 2021.

That charge was struck out in light of Mr Curran's decision to plead guilty to the accompanying drink driving offence.

The court heard Mr Curran's reading on the day of the incident was 60 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath which Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said carried a mandatory two year disqualification.

When asked to present his driving licence in court, Mr Curran said he was not in a position to as is currently moving house.

The court was also informed a summons had been served on Mr Curran for alleged no insurance.

Bríd Mimnagh, defending, said her client was insistent he did indeed have adequate cover on the day of the incident and would therefore be seeking an adjournment.

Ms Mimnagh added Mr Curran had previously been on the books of multinational manufacturing giant Intel, but as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, had lost his job.

“He is trying to get back (into Intel) and is on social welfare at the minute,” she said.

Judge Hughes fined Mr Curran €250 for the drink driving offence and banned him for a period of two years.

Mr Curran is due back in court on October 12 to produce evidence he had insurance.