Search

28/09/2021

Man caught driving in Longford two times over legal limit hit with two year ban

Longford Courthouse.

A man who was discovered at the wheel of his car more than two times over the legal limit to drive has been disqualified for two years

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man found to be driving at more than two times the legal limit for alcohol has been hit with a two year driving disqualification.

Jamie Curran (31), 22 Fenton Green, Kilcock, Kildare, pleaded guilty to drink driving at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

The former Intel employee was also charged with dangerous driving following an incident at Longford Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford on February 4, 2021.

That charge was struck out in light of Mr Curran's decision to plead guilty to the accompanying drink driving offence.

The court heard Mr Curran's reading on the day of the incident was 60 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath which Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said carried a mandatory two year disqualification.

When asked to present his driving licence in court, Mr Curran said he was not in a position to as is currently moving house.
The court was also informed a summons had been served on Mr Curran for alleged no insurance.

Bríd Mimnagh, defending, said her client was insistent he did indeed have adequate cover on the day of the incident and would therefore be seeking an adjournment.

Ms Mimnagh added Mr Curran had previously been on the books of multinational manufacturing giant Intel, but as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, had lost his job.

“He is trying to get back (into Intel) and is on social welfare at the minute,” she said.

Judge Hughes fined Mr Curran €250 for the drink driving offence and banned him for a period of two years.

Mr Curran is due back in court on October 12 to produce evidence he had insurance.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media