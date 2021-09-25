Judge orders probation report on Ballymahon man after "terrifying" incident

A judge has said he wants to run the rule over a probation report on a man who allegedly cut himself in the face moments before attempting to flee when gardaí were called to the scene.

Ivan Miller (26), Cartronboy, Ballymahon .was arrested for his own safety by gardaí after officers were called to an incident at the aforementioned address shortly before midnight on August 21, 2021.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said when gardaí arrived they spoke to Mr Miller who was highly intoxicated at the time.

He said when paramedics arrived, the accused was “very aggressive” and attempted to make off on foot.

Sgt Mahon added Mr Miller was arrested “for his own safety” moments later and charged with two public order offences.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said Mr Miller had been living at home with his mother, but was currently in the process of moving out which, he said, was a “better plan” for his 27-year-old client.

Mr Gearty said Mr Miller was in a “bad place” at the time.

“It was a terrifying moment,” he added, noting however that his client was left unscathed and required no stitches from the incident.

Judge Seamus Hughes said he would be seeking a probation report before deciding on what course of action to take and remanded Mr Miller on bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on November 16.