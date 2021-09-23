Search

23/09/2021

Solar farm to be constructed near Killashee

Solar farm

A solar energy farm is set to be constructed close to Killashee

A solar farm, on a site of approximately 34.54 hectares in the townlands of Ballynakill,, Bunacloy and Middleton, near Killashee, is set to be developed by Harmony Solar Longford Limited.

Harmony Solar has received the go ahead, with 15 conditions attached, by Longford County Council for the development, consisting of a ten year permission for a solar farm incorporating 184,500 m2 of solar photo-voltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames.

The proposed development seeks to form an extension to the adjoining previously permitted ‘Middleton House’ Solar Farm.

