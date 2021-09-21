Eircom granted permission to erect communications structure in Longford Image by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay
Eircom Limited has been granted planning permission for the construction of a 24 metre high free standing communications structure with its associated antennae, communication dishes, ground equipment and all associated site development works at the Eircom Exchange, Coolamber, Lisryan, Longford.
The development will form part of Eircom Ltd existing telecommunications and broadband network.
