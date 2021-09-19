Search

19/09/2021

€37k raised for charity since Longford motor show began

Old School New School

Evelyn and Enda Neary (founders of Cian's Kennels), Niall Gerety (OSNS), Collette Mahon, Paul Dowd, Abbie Gerety, Senan & Darcy Dowd, Claire Gerety, James and Teresa Gerety, Martin Glennon and Cooper

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The fourth annual Old School New School (OSNS) Motor Show was held in St Mel’s College, Longford town on Sunday, August 22.

2021 witnessed the easing of restrictions, however, this year’s show was not the one the organisers envisaged when they sat down at their first meeting months earlier.

The committee postponed the show from its original date of July 11 as they didn't want to have to restrict numbers to 200, and they firmly believed that they would have been able to have had at least 500, if not more, in attendance.

Unfortunately, that hope slipped away and they had a decision to make - postpone the show to August 22 in hope of easing of restrictions.

Niall Gerety, CAO Old School New School car show, commented, “We went full steam ahead with our plans to put on a show, albeit on a much smaller scale to what we had planned. We really wanted to make sure that there was at least one car show this year.”

He added, “The idea of having to release a limited number of spectator tickets to control the outdoor gathering, to comply with the government's advice. We never imagined, or wanted to see, a day where we would have to turn people away. We are so appreciative to everyone who stuck with us.”

The 2021 show raised €4,000 this year for charity. The beneficiaries were Cian’s Kennel’s and Irish Cancer Society in memory of Darragh O’Connell.

Over the four years of Old School New School, a total of €37,000 has been raised for different charitable organisations.
Mr Gerety said, “Everyone put in a huge effort to ensure their cars were in pristine condition for the occasion. There was a huge standard on display and the judges had their hands full to choose their Top 10 modified, Top 5 classic and overall Car of the Show. We would like to congratulate all of those that took home prizes, and we would also like to apologise to those we had to turn away.”

He concluded, “Old School New School 2022 promises to be one of the biggest yet, knowing that no matter what happens we can adapt.”

