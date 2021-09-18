Search

18/09/2021

Ballymahon councillor in plea for State home care backing

Pat O'Toole

Cllr Pat O'Toole

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Government bosses are coming under heightened pressure to “regularise” the State's Home Care Package Scheme in order to allow more elderly people to be cared for in their own homes.

The issue was one which was taken up at last week's meeting of Longford County Council by Cllr Pat O'Toole.

“I believe there should be a standard assessment across the country to determine the eligibility of a person,” he said.

“Most elderly people would love to be able to be cared for in their own home and with proper statutory and State backing it would cost 50 per cent of residential care,” he said.

Earlier this summer, Longford was one of nine local authority areas to sign up to a programme led by Healthy Age Friendly Homes which was aimed at allowing at least 4,500 older people to stay in their homes.

