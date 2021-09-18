String of fines handed out by Longford judge for breaches of Covid regulations

Judge Seamus Hughes has handed down a number of fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Viktorija Preisaitiehe and Dinis Biedr of 11 Ardagh Woods, Longford were each fined €250 for being more than five kilometres from home. They told the court they were travelling to B&Q to purchase flowers and paint for their home.

Wayne Stokes was charged with organising a party on February 4, 2021, at 3 Padraic Colum Heights. Gardaí were called to a gathering on the property at approximately 3.45pm and discovered a number of people at the property.

Mr Stokes told gardaí that the gathering was of family members following an anniversary mass. A fixed penalty notice was issued and remained unpaid.

Judge Hughes fined Mr Stokes €250, giving him three months to pay.

Stephen Murtagh, 5 Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford, was charged with being more than five kilometres away from home.

Gardaí were called to a gathering at Moy Mews at approximately 1pm on March 13 and alleged that Mr Murtagh was among those present.

Mr Murtagh said he was visiting his mother but didn’t remember attending the gathering.

Gardaí told the court that, while Mr Murtagh’s mother lives in Ballymahon, she did not live in Moy Mews, so he had no essential reason to be there.

“I actually don’t remember what situation he (Gda O’Brien) was on about,” said Mr Murtagh, indicating that he would not be pleading guilty to the charge.

Juge Hughes fined him €500 for attending the gathering and gave him three months to pay.