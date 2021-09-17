Granard to shake hands on new Normandy twinning deal

Granard and East Rouen in Normandy are to sign off on a town twinning agreement this week, the Leader can reveal
A group of visitors from East Rouen in Normandy flew into Dublin yesterday (Thursday) ahead of signing an historic town twinning agreement with Granard.
A four strong delegation will travel alongside a group of officials from Granard Town Twinning committee to formally sign off on the accord at the French Ambassador's residence in Dublin.
Later today, a series of meetings and events will be held in Granard to formally kick off the new partnership in a move which is designed to foster closer ties between both towns rich Norman heritage. See next week's Leader for a full report.
