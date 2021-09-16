Longford man fined after late night brawl

A Longford man has been fined €300 for breaching the Public Order Act following an incident in Kenagh
A man has been fined €300 for a public order offence, following an appearance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.
On July 7, 2021, at 11.45pm, gardaí received reports of two males fighting on Main Street, Kenagh.
When gardaí arrived, Daniel Maguire of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford, was “highly intoxicated” and “a danger to himself”, the court heard.
He became abusive to gardaí and was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station, before being charged with offences under Section 4 and Section 6 of the Public Order Act.
Judge Hughes fined Mr Maguire €300 with three months to pay for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and struck out the section 4 charge for being intoxicated in a public place.
