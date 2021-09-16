Front page of Easter Rising in Longford snapped up for just €25

Danny Plunkett with his framed front page of the Leader
A Cavan man has spoken of his delight at snapping up the Longford Leader's 1916 Easter Rising front page for just €25 at auction.
Father of one Danny Plunkett expressed his satisfaction over the impromptu purchase which was made two weeks ago at an event in Dundalk.
“Going to State auctions was a hobby I recently got into,” said Danny when contacted by the Leader this week.
“It (front page) came up for auction and I actually went into view it.
“It just stood out and so I decided to buy it.”
Danny, who lives in Mullagh, Co Cavan and works for leading workwear and cleanroom clothing CWS, revealed how his decision had set him back by just €25.
“There is a lot of interesting things on the page itself and I am very happy with it,” he said.
It's not the first time the 52-year-old has acquired historical newspaper archives from yesteryear.
“I actually picked up something similar from the Irish Independent and sent it onto them too,” he said.
