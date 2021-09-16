New traffic calming measures to be rolled out in Longford housing estates

Newly enforced traffic calming measures are to be rolled out across housing estates across Co Longford, it was confirmed this week.

Local councillors approved the adoption of the new measures which will see the installation of “build outs” or “chicane” type structures as opposed to ramps in estates where none are currently in situ.

Council officials have also agreed to look at implementing signage, road markings, realigning junctions and introducing “vertical features” such as speed cushions.

The new policy, which was signed off on by the council's Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), received the unanimous approval of local politicians at last week's meeting of Longford County Council.

“There is now clearly defined criteria and consultation process with An Garda Siochana and residents committees for the placement of traffic calming measures, and while other interventions such as junction realignments, build outs, chicanes and raised tables are the preferred options in addressing situations, ramps will be considered where none of these options are viable and which is subject to national policy,” said Cllr Gerry Warnock.

“Traffic Calming and Road Safety within estates are one of the principal concerns for many residents and most of the time the physical intervention as opposed to signage and difficult to enforce speed limits is the only practical solution to resolve safety issues.

“I have been working with Longford County Council on this for a while now and I have received undertakings for the reconditioning of existing ramps and have submitted my list, but this new policy should efficiently address these issues in the future and that can’t be anything else only positive!”