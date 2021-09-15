Search

15/09/2021

First look inside Edgeworthstown's new multi-million euro library

Edgeworthstown library

A view of the ultra modern lighting display inside Edgeworthstown's new state of the art library

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

These are the first images captured inside Edgeworthstown's new multi million euro community library.

Local Cllr Paul Ross was given a first hand and up close look at the building more than two years on from its official sod turning by then Rural Affairs Minister Micheal Ring.

Flagged as a key part of the mid Longford town's continued regeneration drive, the former county council cathaoirleach was quick to talk up the merits the facility is likely to bring.

“I visited the site this week and it is at the final stages of construction and really is a magnificent building project,” he said.

“The finish of the building is superb and when I visited last week, the builders had just installed two new very important pieces, one is the bust of the great literary figure Maria Edgeworth, representing the history of the town and its literary legacy.

“The other is the ultra modern light display in the building .”

Alongside its extensive library, the building itself encompasses a spacious function room as well as offices which will become the headquarters for local body, Edgeworthstown Community Development.

The Fine Gael local representative said the finished product, when up and running, would provide an “amazing centrepiece” for the area as it looks to attract further investment and economic activity to its urban centre.

“ I’m sure it will kick-start the regeneration of the Main Street of Edgeworthstown and be an economic driver for the town,” he added.

“Aside from the building, a new town centre car park has been constructed which will be a huge addition to the town.”

Cllr Ross similarly alluded to the onset of a town centre plaza which, he contended, will provide a suitable backdrop for festivals and gatherings.

“This project is part of Longford county councils plan for a wider regeneration of Edgeworthstown which includes the new Coworx business hub in the old Ulster bank and the new Main Street street enhancement,” he added.

"When these works are completed, it will make Edgeworthstown one of the most attractive towns in the midlands to live and work in.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media