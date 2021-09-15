First look inside Edgeworthstown's new multi-million euro library

These are the first images captured inside Edgeworthstown's new multi million euro community library.

Local Cllr Paul Ross was given a first hand and up close look at the building more than two years on from its official sod turning by then Rural Affairs Minister Micheal Ring.

Flagged as a key part of the mid Longford town's continued regeneration drive, the former county council cathaoirleach was quick to talk up the merits the facility is likely to bring.

“I visited the site this week and it is at the final stages of construction and really is a magnificent building project,” he said.

“The finish of the building is superb and when I visited last week, the builders had just installed two new very important pieces, one is the bust of the great literary figure Maria Edgeworth, representing the history of the town and its literary legacy.

“The other is the ultra modern light display in the building .”

Alongside its extensive library, the building itself encompasses a spacious function room as well as offices which will become the headquarters for local body, Edgeworthstown Community Development.

The Fine Gael local representative said the finished product, when up and running, would provide an “amazing centrepiece” for the area as it looks to attract further investment and economic activity to its urban centre.

“ I’m sure it will kick-start the regeneration of the Main Street of Edgeworthstown and be an economic driver for the town,” he added.

“Aside from the building, a new town centre car park has been constructed which will be a huge addition to the town.”

Cllr Ross similarly alluded to the onset of a town centre plaza which, he contended, will provide a suitable backdrop for festivals and gatherings.

“This project is part of Longford county councils plan for a wider regeneration of Edgeworthstown which includes the new Coworx business hub in the old Ulster bank and the new Main Street street enhancement,” he added.

"When these works are completed, it will make Edgeworthstown one of the most attractive towns in the midlands to live and work in.”