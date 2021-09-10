REVEALED: Covid pandemic hits Longford County Council for €11m

The bruising financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic cost Longford County Council €11m, it has been revealed.

Details of the huge seven figure loss was disclosed to locally elected members at this week's meeting of Longford County Council.

Head of Finance John McKeon briefed councillors on the financial struggles the local authority had incurred in the wake of Covid-19.

The biggest outlay to hit the council in 2020 came by way of pandemic support grants made available to local businesses in their efforts to re-open after several months of enforced Level 5 restrictions.

Approximately €6.2m was handed out to over 1,300 firms in Covid Re-Start and Re-Start Grant Plus payments while the lack of any commercial rates coming into the council's coffers for around nine months saw its balance sheets record a €3.06m loss.

More than €1m in lost revenue was similarly experienced through goods and services with expenditure linked to additional Covid-19 measures resulting in a further €630,000 deficit.

Mr McKeon said but for those losses being effectively covered by central government subvention, the council would have been staring at "a very different set of accounts" for last year.

