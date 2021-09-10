Search

10/09/2021

REVEALED: Covid pandemic hits Longford County Council for €11m

Covid-19

Longford County Council have incurred an €11m loss owing to the outbreak of Covid-19, it was revealed this week

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The bruising financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic cost Longford County Council €11m, it has been revealed.

Details of the huge seven figure loss was disclosed to locally elected members at this week's meeting of Longford County Council.

Head of Finance John McKeon briefed councillors on the financial struggles the local authority had incurred in the wake of Covid-19.

The biggest outlay to hit the council in 2020 came by way of pandemic support grants made available to local businesses in their efforts to re-open after several months of enforced Level 5 restrictions.

Approximately €6.2m was handed out to over 1,300 firms in Covid Re-Start and Re-Start Grant Plus payments while the lack of any commercial rates coming into the council's coffers for around nine months saw its balance sheets record a €3.06m loss.

More than €1m in lost revenue was similarly experienced through goods and services with expenditure linked to additional Covid-19 measures resulting in a further €630,000 deficit.

Mr McKeon said but for those losses being effectively covered by central government subvention, the council would have been staring at "a very different set of accounts" for last year.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media