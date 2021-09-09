Flavin hits Newtowncashel and Roma concert set for Barracks

Longford Live and Local celebrated the best of talent that Longford has to offer in the classical and traditional arenas over the last few days with hundreds of people enjoying the open-air concerts at either end of the county in balmy summer weather.

Those that attended the historic surrounds of Castlecor House in Ballymahon were treated to some incredible performances while another crowd clapped their hands and tapped their toes to the sounds of Tradfest in Mullinalaghta, at the far end of county Longford.

A natural blanket of evergreens provided the backdrop to the voices of Emer Barry, Maria Matthews and Paul Hennessy, expertly accompanied by pianist Fintan Farrelly with Castecor laying out all the stops to help people enjoy their sojourn outside the 17th century manor house.

Meanwhile, up beside Derrycassin Woods, The Laurels played host to some of Longford’s finest trad musicians, keeping families young and old entertained for the afternoon. The talent included Noel Carberry, Noel & Sean Sweeney, Michael Lennon, Sean Owens, Liam Doherty, Donna McCann, Laura Callaghan, Eoin Smith and some All-Ireland winning Sean-Nós dancers.

This amazing summer long series of concerts has been delivered by the Longford County Council Arts Office in partnership with Republic of Culture and funded through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

And this Saturday the beat goes on, as Longford’s Connolly Barracks hosts four of Longford’s up and coming music acts all of whom share Czech/Roma heritage and identify as part of the Roma Community.

This weekend, Connolly Barracks welcomes Gipsy Boii G, acclaimed producer and songwriter, after his latest release took social media by storm. Known for his tracks ‘Bianca’ and ‘Callin’, GipsyBoii is a songwriter, producer, arranger and performer with a slick stage presence.

Kevin and The TomKats are a younger traditional band who play their favourite songs from home and boast some of the finest musicians in the county.

Galaxy is a Roma group that plays more contemporary variations of Roma music with pulsing bass, keys and drums to keep your toes tapping and hips swaying.

Together with members of the Roma Jazz Community, the show will culminate with a set of jazz inspired, brass and electronic infused music from Europe’s heartland.

This concert will be an insight into a community full of rich culture and heritage.

This weekend sees us nearing the end of the Live and Local outdoor music performance programme so who better to play us out at Newtowncashel than Longford’s own homegrown legend Mick Flavin?

Mick will play the audience through a set of his country gold standards, which were penned with some of Ireland’s showband royalty and performed across the country over Mick’s long tenure as one of Ireland’s most loved country singers.

Supporting are 4 Degrees West, the foot stomping quartet than has given folk fusion a new definition. Blending influence from contemporary pop and classic rock and delivering it back in this Fleetwood Mac-style folk blend. Their live performances are “different gravy”, the chemistry between band members is coveted by onlooking musicians and their mash ups and cover takes are clinically rehearsed, not to be missed.

Tickets are free but must be registered for in advance on Eventbrite.ie. Follow @RepublicOfCulture on social media for updates throughout the week.