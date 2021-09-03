Between the Meadows of the N4 D Dromod-Roosky bypass

A new book on the wetland archaeology site at Edercloon, Co Longford, has just been published by Transport Infrastructre Ireland (TII).

The site was on of the archaeological sites that were excavated on the route of the N4 Dromod-Roosky Bypass back in 2006 and the results of the Edercloon excavations have just been published by TII in a book entitled Between the Meadows: the archaeology of Edercloon on the N4 Dromod–Roosky Bypass (TII Heritage 11) by Caitríona Moore.

The bog in the townland of Edercloon, Co Longford, first came to archaeological attention in 1964, when a local farmer discovered a prehistoric stone axe that retained a portion of its original wooden handle.

Forty-two years later, during test excavations in advance of the construction of the N4 Dromod–Roosky Bypass, the preservative peat of Edercloon relinquished further ancient secrets in the form of a large network of wooden trackways and numerous artefacts.

This proved to be one of the most remarkable archaeological complexes ever excavated in Ireland’s wetlands.

Evidence for human activity at Edercloon extends back almost 6,000 years, when the first narrow track of branches and twigs was laid down on the wet bog surface. This practice would continue for four millennia as further structures were built and wheel fragments, spears, and vessels were deposited among them.

The story of Edercloon is not limited to the sites and objects submerged within the peat, however, it is also the account of an evolving landscape. Volcanic ash, ancient pollen, microscopic organisms, deep accumulations of peat, beetles’ wings, and the wood of the trackways themselves have been the subject of specialist palaeo- environmental studies.

Their findings greatly enhance and explain much about the archaeological tale recounted in Between the Meadows—the discovery of a potentially unique wetland ritual complex that was the focus of sustained activity over millennia.

Author, Caitríona Moore studied archaeology at University College Dublin and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1996 and a Master of Arts degree in 2009.

She has worked on a wide range of archaeological projects across Ireland and specialises in the archaeology of wetlands, ancient woodworking and wooden artefacts. Caitríona is a Managing Director with Archaeology and Built Heritage Ltd.

Between the Meadows: the archaeology of Edercloon on the N4 Dromod–Roosky Bypass was released in August of this year and is available via the TII website at www.tii.ie in digital format. A hardcopy can be purchased at www.wordwellbooks.com.

